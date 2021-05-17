By The Numbers: Michigan Basketball's Hall-Of-Fame Weekend

Below, we go by the numbers, and take a look at some of the figures to know when it comes to the two Hall-of-Famers.

Michigan Wolverines basketball had quite the weekend in Springfield, Mass., with one former star, Rudy Tomjanovich (1967-70), being enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and another, Chris Webber (1991-93), getting selected for induction in the class of 2021.

2 Michigan Wolverines have been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and they have come in consecutive years, with Tomjanovich being part of the class of 2020 and Webber the class of 2021. Webber is set to be enshrined in September.

2-Straight NBA titles for Tomjanovich as the Houston Rockets' head coach in 1994 and '95. The Rockets were one of two organizations to win multiple championships that decade, with the Chicago Bulls being the other team.

3 State championships for Webber as a high schooler at the prestigious Detroit Country Day school. Webber averaged 29.4 points and 13 rebounds per game as a senior, and was regarded as the nation's No. 1 recruit. During his two years at Michigan, of course, Webber lived up to the hype, led the Wolverines to two-straight national title game appearances and was named an All-American as a sophomore. He was selected No. 1 overall in the 1993 NBA Draft and took home Rookie of the Year honors for the 1993-94 campaign.