Former Michigan Star Chris Webber Selected To Basketball Hall Of Fame

The time has finally come for former Michigan Wolverines basketball and NBA star Chris Webber to be selected for induction into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. On Sunday afternoon, the Hall announced the 2021 class, which includes Webber, Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Ben Wallace, Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, and Bill Russell. The group will be inducted at a ceremony in September. Webber has been eligible for election since 2013. Out of Detroit Country Day, Webber was the No. 1 recruit in the 1991 class and headlined Michigan's famed 'Fab Five,' which is widely known as the top recruiting class in the sport's history and included Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, Ray Jackson and current Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. RELATED: Rudy Tomjanovich Gives A Big 'Go Blue!' During HOF Enshrinement Speech RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Only A Few 2020-21 Regrets For The Staff

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star Chris Webber was a first-team All-American in 1993. (AP Images)

Webber led Michigan to two-straight national title game appearances in 1992 and 1993, before departing early for the NBA Draft.. He registered 15.5 points per game, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest during his freshman season. As a sophomore, he posted 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. In the latter year, he was named a first-team All-American.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3Qgc3VyZSBJIGhhdmUgdGhlIHdvcmRzIHRvIGV4cHJlc3MgbXkg am95ICZhbXA7IGV4Y2l0ZW1lbnQgZm9yIG15IGJyb3RoZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yZWFsY2hyaXN3ZWJiZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJlYWxjaHJpc3dlYmJlcjwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5XZSBo YXZlIGJlZW4gdGhyb3VnaCBTTyBtdWNoIHRvZ2V0aGVyICZhbXA7IHRvIHNl ZSB5b3UgcmVjZWl2ZSB0aGlzIGhvbm9yIChmaW5hbGx5KSBwdXRzIGEgc21p bGUgb24gbXkgZmFjZSAmYW1wOyBpbiBteSBoZWFydDxicj48YnI+Q29uZ3Jh dHMgdG8geW91ICZhbXA7IHlvdXIgZmFtaWx5ITxicj5NdWNoIHJlc3BlY3Qg YW5kIGxvdmXwn5mP8J+PvSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNWFaazhY SUwxdCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVhWms4WElMMXQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SnV3YW4gSG93YXJkIChASnV3YW5Ib3dhcmQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnV3YW5Ib3dhcmQvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTM5NjYwNTAzNzk3 Njc4MTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

He was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 draft, and was named the league's Rookie of the Year that following season. He was traded to the Washington Bullets during his second year in the NBA, and played in the nation's capital from 1994-98.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!