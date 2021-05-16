Former Michigan Star Chris Webber Selected To Basketball Hall Of Fame
The time has finally come for former Michigan Wolverines basketball and NBA star Chris Webber to be selected for induction into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. On Sunday afternoon, the Hall announced the 2021 class, which includes Webber, Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Ben Wallace, Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, and Bill Russell. The group will be inducted at a ceremony in September. Webber has been eligible for election since 2013.
Out of Detroit Country Day, Webber was the No. 1 recruit in the 1991 class and headlined Michigan's famed 'Fab Five,' which is widely known as the top recruiting class in the sport's history and included Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, Ray Jackson and current Michigan head coach Juwan Howard.
RELATED: Rudy Tomjanovich Gives A Big 'Go Blue!' During HOF Enshrinement Speech
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Only A Few 2020-21 Regrets For The Staff
Webber led Michigan to two-straight national title game appearances in 1992 and 1993, before departing early for the NBA Draft.. He registered 15.5 points per game, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest during his freshman season. As a sophomore, he posted 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. In the latter year, he was named a first-team All-American.
He was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 draft, and was named the league's Rookie of the Year that following season. He was traded to the Washington Bullets during his second year in the NBA, and played in the nation's capital from 1994-98.
Then came his time with the Sacramento Kings, where he has his most successful run in the NBA. His No. 4 jersey has been retired by the organization, with Webber having played there from 1998-2005. He led the club to the Western Conference Finals and on the brink of a NBA Finals appearance in 2002, but they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7.
Webber finished his career with short stints playing for the Philadelphia 76ers (2005-07), Detroit Pistons (2007) and back with the Warriors (2008), before retiring after 15 years of professional ball.
He averaged 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest for his career and was a five-time All-Star.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook