By The Numbers: Michigan Football's History vs. Washington, In Night Games

Are we in for another Michigan vs. Washington thriller? History says we might be. Each of the last three meetings between the two schools has been decided by one touchdown or less, including a two-point game (31-29) at The Big House Aug. 31, 2002, when Michigan kicker Phil Brabbs nailed a 44-yard game-winning field goal attempt as time expired.

The matchup prior, Washington needed some late-game magic to pull out the victory Sept. 8, 2001, in Seattle. Michigan led, 12-6, after three quarters, before the Huskies scored 17 fourth-quarter points to the Wolverines' six, pulling off the 23-18 comeback triumph. Oddly enough, Washington didn't score an offensive touchdown in the game. Its two six-point scores came on a pick-six and a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown. The Huskies' offense was able to muster just 268 yards and 4.7 yards per play.

The 1993 Rose Bowl was another one to remember. The game, which had six lead changes, was all knotted up at 31-31 at the end of the third quarter. Michigan's defense tightened up, shutting out the Huskies in the final stanza, while quarterback Elvis Grbac threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tony McGee, which served as the game-winner. Rose Bowl Player of the Game and running back Tyrone Wheatley scored three touchdowns and rushed for 235 yards on just 15 carries for a whopping average of 15.7 yards per attempt. Michigan is 7-5 all time against Washington, beginning with four-straight triumphs in the series (1953, 1954, 1969, 1970) in which the Maize and Blue outscored the Huskies by a score of 126-10. Washington notched its first-ever win over Michigan in the 1978 Rose Bowl, before the Wolverines answered with a 1981 Rose Bowl victory. Then, the Huskies took three straight in the series (1983, 1984 and 1992).

Michigan is set for its 10th-ever night game at The Big House. The program started playing such contests at home in 2011, when the Maize and Blue came back to beat Notre Dame, 35-31, Sept. 10, behind a Denard Robinson touchdown pass to Roy Roundtree with two seconds remaining. The Wolverines are 7-2 in night games at Michigan Stadium, and 5-2 under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan's History Of Night Games At The Big House Opponent Date Result Notre Dame Sept. 10, 2011 W, 35-31 Notre Dame Sept. 7, 2013 W, 41-30 Penn State Oct. 11, 2014 W, 18-13 Michigan State Oct. 7, 2017 L, 14-10 Minnesota Nov. 4, 2017 W, 33-10 Wisconsin Oct. 13, 2018 W, 38-13 Middle Tennessee State Aug. 31, 2019 W, 40-21 Notre Dame Oct. 26, 2019 W, 45-14 Wisconsin Nov. 14, 2020 L, 49-11

