Michigan Football News & Views: Bell On Punt Return, The D-Line & More

One down, 11 to go … Jim Harbaugh disclosed plenty at his second Monday press conference of the season. We provide our take on some of the more intriguing developments from the press conference …

NEWS: Michigan running backs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum both had nice games against Western Michigan with 70 and 111 yards, respectively. Freshman Donovan Edwards also showed some life late with 26 yards, giving the Wolverines three very capable backs.

HARBAUGH: “I think you had a pretty good example [of how we’ll split carries] from the first game. Both [Haskins and Corum] are standout players. We’ve been saying we’re considering both the starting running back, so we said we were going to lean on them and ride ‘em. That’s the plan. I’ve been pretty transparent about that.”