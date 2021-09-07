Michigan Football News & Views: Bell On Punt Return, The D-Line & More
One down, 11 to go … Jim Harbaugh disclosed plenty at his second Monday press conference of the season. We provide our take on some of the more intriguing developments from the press conference …
NEWS: Michigan running backs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum both had nice games against Western Michigan with 70 and 111 yards, respectively. Freshman Donovan Edwards also showed some life late with 26 yards, giving the Wolverines three very capable backs.
HARBAUGH: “I think you had a pretty good example [of how we’ll split carries] from the first game. Both [Haskins and Corum] are standout players. We’ve been saying we’re considering both the starting running back, so we said we were going to lean on them and ride ‘em. That’s the plan. I’ve been pretty transparent about that.”
RELATED: Michigan Football's Ronnie Bell Is Out For The Year With A Knee Injury
VIEWS: It looks like an outstanding trio. While some still lament Zach Charbonnet’s transfer to UCLA (especially given his early success — he’s been really good), there’s still only one ball. He had his opportunity last year, and frankly, Haskins was the better back.
We will say that Charbonnet’s line, at least in the early going, looks better than any he ran behind at Michigan.
But this is probably a case of it working out best for everyone involved. Haskins and Corum both looked more patient and adept at finding the hole. We’ll credit new running backs coach Mike Hart for that. Corum, especially, showed some Hart-like tendencies in waiting for the hole to open before showing of his great acceleration and burst.
We still think Edwards has a good chance to be the best of the three, in time. He’s gifted, and we can’t wait to see his top end speed on display. We fully expect Hart to get the best out of him and the rest of the backs.
NEWS: Harbaugh confirmed junior receiver Ronnie Bell would miss the season after suffering a knee injury during a second quarter punt return Saturday, putting added pressure on the other receivers to step up.
HARBAUGH: “The guys that were already getting the opportunity … [sophomore] Cornelius Johnson is already playing and starting. Mike Sainristil. Roman Wilson was immediately out there, and he was already in the rotation, and A.J. Henning, Daylen Baldwin. Andrel Anthony, though he’s young. I see a bright future for him, and Cristian Dixon.
“Those are the immediate guys that most of them have gotten game experience and are ready to go.”
