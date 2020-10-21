The Michigan Wolverines' football series with Minnesota has been dominated by the Maize and Blue, despite the fact the Golden Gophers have had some outstanding stretches throughout their history. Minnesota's three best decades were in the 1900s, 1930s and 1960s, when it won seven league championships from 1900-11, claimed five national titles from 1934-41 and finished second or higher in the Big Ten four times from 1960-67.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program picked up a 35-13 victory over Minnesota in 2012. (AP Images)

The Golden Gophers' 18 league titles are also the third most in the history of the conference, behind only Michigan's 42 and Ohio State's 38. Despite Minnesota's past success, Michigan still holds a dominant 75-25-3 edge in the all-time series that dates back to Oct. 17, 1892 (a 14-6 Golden Gopher victory). Minnesota has fallen on harder times as of late (its last Big Ten championship came in 1967), and as a result the Maize and Blue have taken advantage in a big way. Since former U-M head coach Bump Elliott's final season of 1968, the Wolverines hold a commanding 41-4 edge in the series, with the Golden Gophers' only victories during that span occurring in 1977, 1986, 2005 and 2014. Perhaps what's even more impressive, however, is the success the Maize and Blue have had in Minneapolis, which is of course where Saturday night's showdown is set to take place. Oddly enough, three of the four aforementioned Minnesota victories since 1968 have occurred in Ann Arbor (1986, 2005 and 2014). The 1986 and 2005 Golden Gopher triumphs at The Big House each came by just three points, before they grabbed a 30-14 win in Ann Arbor in 2014 during a disastrous 5-7 campaign in Brady Hoke's final year. Conference realignment has interrupted the rivalry in recent years (the two squads haven't met in consecutive seasons since 2014-15), but that doesn't take away from the fact the Maize and Blue haven't lost in Minneapolis since 1977. Michigan is riding a 16-game winning streak there heading into Saturday night's clash at TCF Bank Stadium, not only having won consistently in The City of Lakes since 1977, but ultimately having dominated its competition there.

Michigan's 16 Trips to Minnesota Since its Last Loss There in 1977 Year Final Score Coach 1980 W, 37-14 Bo Schembechler 1981 W, 34-13 Bo Schembechler 1983 W, 58-10 Bo Schembechler 1985 W, 48-7 Bo Schembechler 1987 W, 30-20 Bo Schembechler 1989 W, 49-15 Bo Schembechler 1991 W, 52-6 Gary Moeller 1993 W, 58-7 Gary Moeller 1996 W, 44-10 Lloyd Carr 1998 W, 15-10 Lloyd Carr 2002 W, 41-24 Lloyd Carr 2003 W, 38-35 Lloyd Carr 2006 W, 28-14 Lloyd Carr 2008 W, 29-6 Rich Rodriguez 2012 W, 35-13 Brady Hoke 2015 W, 29-26 Jim Harbaugh

Domination has been the name of the game for the Wolverines in Minneapolis during their last 16 visits, with the games seldom being close. Only four of the 16 matchups have been decided by 10 points or less, with Michigan's average margin of victory during that span coming by 24.6 points. Two of the most memorable showdowns there have occurred this century, however, most notably in 2003 and 2015. The 2003 matchup was played on a Friday night due to potential stadium conflicts with the Minnesota Twins and the Major League Baseball playoffs, and featured the biggest Wolverine comeback in school history. U-M trailed by 21 points in the fourth quarter (28-7) before quarterback John Navarre led a furious rally to give the Maize and Blue a thrilling 38-35 win, thanks in large part to his 353-yard passing performance. The win also allowed Michigan to take home the outright Big Ten title that year with a 7-1 conference mark. Current head coach Jim Harbaugh also experienced a thriller in Minneapolis in his debut season of 2015. With his club trailing 26-21 and only 4:57 to play, quarterback Wilton Speight hit wideout Jehu Chesson in the end zone on a 12-yard strike before converting the two-point conversion to go up 29-26. The Golden Gophers then drove all the way down to U-M's half-yard line but were stopped on second-and-goal as time expired, with the Wolverines' defensive front making a goal line stand to preserve the 29-26 victory.

By The Numbers: Michigan At Minnesota