Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, Will Tschetter Sign With Michigan
Wednesday at midnight was the beginning of the early signing period in college basketball, which will run through next Wednesday, Nov. 18. Michigan Wolverines basketball's 2021 commits are becoming signees, as letters of intent have been rolling in throughout the day.
As of noon ET, three of the six pledges in the class have inked with the Maize and Blue. Five are expected to sign today, with four-star shooting guard Isaiah Barnes' letter slated to come in Friday.
U-M's six-man class sits at No. 1 in the Rivals.com national recruiting rankings.
Stewartville (Minn.) High Three-Star Power Forward Will Tschetter
Tschetter was the first to officially join the U-M family this morning, signing at home in with family present. He averaged a whopping 33.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season and could be a force down low for the Wolverines.
Congratulations to Will Tschetter on signing his National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan this morning! 〽️🖊🏀💙💛@umichbball pic.twitter.com/mU681Z1v4D— Stewartville Boys Basketball (@tigerbbask) November 11, 2020
Montverde (Fla.) Academy Five-Star Small Forward Caleb Houstan
The No. 11 overall player in the country, Houstan pledged to the Wolverines on Oct. 30, choosing U-M over offers from Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan State and other programs nationally. He is the last five-star to sign with U-M since Ignas Brazdeikis in 2018.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy Four-Star Power Forward Moussa Diabate
Diabate committed just in time to sign on Wednesday, with his Monday, Nov. 9 pledge coming as a surprise to many. He chose U-M over offers from Kentucky and others. Diabate attends IMG Academy along with Wolverines' head coach Juwan Howard's son and top 2022 target Jett Howard.
Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate and Will Tschetter have signed and sent their letters of intent. Five of six will be in today (Isaiah Barnes Friday). Unbelievable class for Juwan Howard.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 11, 2020
Michigan Basketball Commits Who Have Not Yet Signed
• Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin (expected today)
• Henderson (Nev.) Coronado four-star point guard Frankie Collins (expected today)
• Chicago Simeon four-star shooting guard Isaiah Barnes (expected Friday)
