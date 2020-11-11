Wednesday at midnight was the beginning of the early signing period in college basketball, which will run through next Wednesday, Nov. 18. Michigan Wolverines basketball's 2021 commits are becoming signees, as letters of intent have been rolling in throughout the day.

As of noon ET, three of the six pledges in the class have inked with the Maize and Blue. Five are expected to sign today, with four-star shooting guard Isaiah Barnes' letter slated to come in Friday.

U-M's six-man class sits at No. 1 in the Rivals.com national recruiting rankings.

RELATED: SIGNING DAY: Juwan Howard Landed A Gem in Five-Star Caleb Houstan

RELATED: ITF Extra: Will Moussa Diabate Play At U-M Or Pursue G-League, More