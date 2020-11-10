Will Moussa Diabate Play At U-M Or Pursue G-League?...How Howard Landed Him
Will Moussa Diabate actually play at Michigan, and how did Juwan Howard pull this off? Those are two of the big questions people have after Michigan's head coach shocked the college basketball world in landing his second elite prospect in just over a week.
Diabate, a Rivals.com four-star and a five-star in some circles, pledged to U-M over Kentucky and others after Howard and staff made him a priority.
Diabate has considered a direct to the G-League path ... here's where that stands, how Howard landed him and more.
ITF EXTRA: WILL MOUSSA DIABATE PLAY AT MICHIGAN, AND HOW DID JUWAN HOWARD LAND HIM?
