 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coach Juwan Howard lands elite forward Moussa Diabate
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 12:38:50 -0600') }} basketball

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Lands Elite Forward Moussa Diabate

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard is recruiting at a level not seen in Ann Arbor since his own playing days.

A week after landing Montverde (Fla.) standout wing Caleb Houstan, his first five-star pledge, Howard hauled in four-star power forward Moussa Diabate of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, the same school Howard's son and 2022 standout Jett Howard plays.

Diabate is a five-star according to some services and gives the Wolverines the top class in the country with no close second. The long, athletic 6-9 big man hails from France and is still rounding out his game, raw but an absolute worker.


He joins five others in the Wolverines' top rated class:

For a detailed scouting report, click here: SCOUTING MOUSSA DIABATE

Watch for more on his pledge in the hours to come.

