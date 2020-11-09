Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard is recruiting at a level not seen in Ann Arbor since his own playing days.

A week after landing Montverde (Fla.) standout wing Caleb Houstan, his first five-star pledge, Howard hauled in four-star power forward Moussa Diabate of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, the same school Howard's son and 2022 standout Jett Howard plays.

