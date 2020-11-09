Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Lands Elite Forward Moussa Diabate
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard is recruiting at a level not seen in Ann Arbor since his own playing days.
A week after landing Montverde (Fla.) standout wing Caleb Houstan, his first five-star pledge, Howard hauled in four-star power forward Moussa Diabate of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, the same school Howard's son and 2022 standout Jett Howard plays.
Diabate is a five-star according to some services and gives the Wolverines the top class in the country with no close second. The long, athletic 6-9 big man hails from France and is still rounding out his game, raw but an absolute worker.
Breaking: 2021 five-star Moussa Diabate has committed to Michigan, he tells me. @M0ussaDiabate pic.twitter.com/ENuLqusfeQ— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) November 9, 2020
He joins five others in the Wolverines' top rated class:
For a detailed scouting report, click here: SCOUTING MOUSSA DIABATE
Watch for more on his pledge in the hours to come.
