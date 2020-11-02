 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chaundee Brown On His Waiver, Culture Fit At Michigan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-02 14:09:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Chaundee Brown On His Waiver, Culture Fit At Michigan

Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Chaundee Brown discusses hearing the news that he's eligible this season after transferring from Wake Forest, and much more.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chaundee Brown Gets Waiver To Play In 2020

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Baskeball: Five-Star Caleb Houstan Commits To U-M

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Chaundee Brown found out on Friday that he's immediately eligible.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Chaundee Brown found out on Friday that he's immediately eligible. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}