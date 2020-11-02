Wolverine TV: Chaundee Brown On His Waiver, Culture Fit At Michigan
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Chaundee Brown discusses hearing the news that he's eligible this season after transferring from Wake Forest, and much more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chaundee Brown Gets Waiver To Play In 2020
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Baskeball: Five-Star Caleb Houstan Commits To U-M
