Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has landed his biggest recruit to date. Five-star Canadian transplant Caleb Houstan, Rivals.com's No. 11 player in the 2021 class, pledged to the Wolverines over Alabama, Duke and Virginia and joins four other pledges to give Michigan the No. 1-ranked class in the country .

Elias Sbiet, the Director of Scouting for North Pole Hoops, knows Canadian talent. He told Rivals.com Houstan is an outstanding talent.

“He’s your prototypical NBA body physically, athletically, and based off what his skill level is, that versatility I think he is a super high-level prospect,” Sbiet said of the 6-8, 200-pound sniper. “He is someone we identified in Canada as early as ninth grade. Sometimes you can just tell when they are projected to be that type of a player, but I think those three factors that I mentioned make him a no-brainer.

“He’s a free-flowing player. He can fit into three or even four positions, I would say from one to four, so when they’re playing four-out, one-in, he’s dynamic enough at any position to open up the break and bring up the ball if needed.

“I just think that this new brand of college basketball that is more open just favors a player like him with his versatility.”

We'll find out soon enough in Ann Arbor.

