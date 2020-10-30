Michigan basketball wing Chaundee Brown's long wait is over. The Wake Forest grad transfer was granted a waiver Friday by the NCAA and will be available to play this season. It was a huge relief for Brown, who had been anxiously awaiting word for the last several weeks. "First and foremost, whew! I am so thankful and truly blessed for the NCAA, the Big Ten, Michigan and Coach [Juwan] Howard for giving me this opportunity," said Brown. "I also want to thank Wake Forest, Coach [Danny] Manning and all the administrators and fans in Winston-Salem (N.C.) for giving me three unforgettable years. While it took some time, and while I was prepared for any outcome, you cannot believe the smile and how grateful I am. RELATED: Five-Star Caleb Houstan Commits to Michigan RELATED: Wolverine TV: Dickinson Talks Transition to College RELATED: Several Standing Out In Practice So Far

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines basketball wing transfer Chaundee Brown received his waiver to play in 2020. (USA Today Sports Images)