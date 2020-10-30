Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chaundee Brown Gets Waiver To Play In 2020
Michigan basketball wing Chaundee Brown's long wait is over. The Wake Forest grad transfer was granted a waiver Friday by the NCAA and will be available to play this season.
It was a huge relief for Brown, who had been anxiously awaiting word for the last several weeks.
"First and foremost, whew! I am so thankful and truly blessed for the NCAA, the Big Ten, Michigan and Coach [Juwan] Howard for giving me this opportunity," said Brown. "I also want to thank Wake Forest, Coach [Danny] Manning and all the administrators and fans in Winston-Salem (N.C.) for giving me three unforgettable years. While it took some time, and while I was prepared for any outcome, you cannot believe the smile and how grateful I am.
"Since my arrival in Ann Arbor, I have been welcomed with open arms. I was ready to do whatever I could to help us succeed either on or off the court. All I know is I cannot wait to put that maize and blue jersey on and play with this group of guys."
Brown started 74 of his 84 games during three seasons with the Demon Deacons, coring 876 total points. He averaged 10.4 points per game and notched double figures in 42 games (50 percent), with 13 games of 20-plus points. He scored a career-high 26 points against No. 23 Xavier (Dec. 14, 2019), going 11-for-16 from the field.
Brown has recorded five double-doubles in his career and averaged 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He was named the ACC's Player of the Week (Dec. 16, 2019) after two straight 25-plus point games -- Xavier (26) and North Carolina A&T (25) -- and tied Wake Forest's freshman record for three-point percentage, going 6-for-7 (.857) at Boston College (Jan. 6, 2018).
"We are indebted to everyone involved in this process," Howard said. "From [U-M athletic director] Warde (Manuel) to Elizabeth (Heinrich) and to everyone at Wake Forest, we are appreciative.
"We are certainly in unprecedented times; however, having a player with Chaundee's experiences, skill set and leadership only adds to our versatility and depth this season."
