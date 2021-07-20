Caleb Houstan's 2022 NBA Draft Stock Rises After Impressing At World Cup

While Caleb Houstan's stellar play in leading Team Canada to the bronze medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup this month was just a precursor to his freshman season for the Michigan Wolverines, it wasn't insignificant. Plenty of top NBA talent were once standouts at the event, and it typically translates to high-level play in both college and the pros. "The FIBA Under-19 World Cup — occurring every other year since 2007 — has produced 55 first-round picks in seven tournaments, making it one of the most important dates on the NBA scouting calendar," ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony wrote. "Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Klay Thompson, Gordon Hayward, Bogdan Bogdanovic and RJ Barrett are just a handful of the names who have participated. "The top five players currently projected to be picked atop our latest 2021 NBA mock draft — Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Scottie Barnes — all represented the U.S. in 2019, and the team will add more distinguished alumni to this event's impressive list of lottery picks in two weeks." RELATED: ITF HOOPS EXTRA - DeVante’ Jones' Play (Stud), More On The Freshmen RELATED: Juwan Howard Is 'The Type Of Coach' Chaundee Brown Needed To Be NBA Ready

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman wing Caleb Houstan averaged 17 points per game at the FIBA U19 World Cup. (FIBA Photo)

A new crop is up next, and will likely be at the top of draft boards come next summer (2022) — and Houstan is among that group, along with No. 1 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), second-year Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and others. Houstan led Team Canada with 17.0 points per game in seven contests with six double-figure scoring games, including a pair of 20-plus point performances: 25 in a win over Spain (July 9) and 23 against the United States (July 10). He was second on the squad with 5.7 rebounds a game, while registering 17 assists (2.4 per game) and 16 steals (2.3 per game) in his seven starts. Houstan's 17 points in the bronze medal game led the way for his squad, putting a bow on what was an impressive showing for the five-star Michigan freshman at the event.

Now, Givony has pegged Houstan as one of several "college stars we'll be talking about at next year's NBA draft." "Houstan had an outstanding tournament, leading Canada to a bronze medal and showcasing an all-around game that should make him one of the best two-way players in college basketball as a freshman," Givony wrote. "Known as a spot-up shooter earlier in his career, Houstan struggled badly with his jumper (11-of-58 from 3, 19 percent) in Latvia, but showed impressive versatility as a ball handler, passer and finisher, attacking the rim relentlessly, playing through contact, extending gracefully for layups with both hands around the basket and coming up huge for Canada late in games on several occasions."