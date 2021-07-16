Juwan Howard Is 'The Type Of Coach' Chaundee Brown Needed To Be NBA Ready

During Chaundee Brown's three seasons Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons never had a winning season, and amassed a dismal 35-48 record overall. The losses piled up, and the frustrations surely mounted. Brown chose to transfer following his junior season, looking for greener pasturers, and he found just that in choosing Juwan Howard and the Wolverines. In Ann Arbor, Brown, much to his delight, helped Michigan win the Big Ten regular-season title and advance to the Elite Eight. "I transferred to Michigan because I wanted to play in the tournament," Brown told Pacers.com following a workout with the Indiana Pacers. "I knew we had a good shot of making the tournament, and I did that, completed that. Since my freshman year, I just wanted to play in the tournament before I graduated. "I feel like my game developed well. I came in, was the sixth man at Michigan, did my job, played my role, and I’m here where I’m at now. I just gotta keep working." RELATED: AAU Coach Breaks Down Jett Howard's Game, Raves About Michigan Basketball RELATED: Four-Star Jett Howard Talks Michigan Basketball, Recruiting Process

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Chaundee Brown was the team's sixth man this past season. (AP Images)

His bench role at Michigan prepared him for the NBA, where he's projected to be a second-round draft pick by some, though most have him going as an undrafted free agent. Still, Brown has some time before the July 29 draft to impress scouts, coaches and front offices at individual workouts, like the one he recently went through with the Pacers. He also worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers last week. "That I’m a three-and-d guy — that I can defend and hit shots — and that I’m a team guy," Brown said when asked what he's trying to show teams he can do. Added Brown: "When I committed to Michigan, I knew what my role was going to be. It looks like that’s going to be my role in the NBA as well, so why not practice it now and show that I can play with a great group of guys — first-rounders, second-rounders? I didn’t want people to think I could [only] do it on my own; I wanted to show scouts and other people that I can play with other people."

