Four-Star Jett Howard Talks Michigan Basketball, Recruiting Process

2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star shooting guard Jett Howard is already an elite recruit at No. 40 nationally, and has the potential to be a five-star prospect by the end of the cycle. The son of Juwan Howard, he's naturally a top Michigan target.

Howard impressed at the Elite 32 tournament near Atlanta last weekend, as his squad, Nightrydas Elite prepared for the Nike EYBL season, which is now underway. While he didn't shoot a high percentage from three-point range in the two games TheWolverine.com attended — he's known as an elite shooter — Howard flashed several of his other skills, including the ability to play high-level defense, ball handling and getting his teammates involved offensively.

A versatile prospect who can play point guard, shooting guard and small forward, Howard, who stands 6-foot-7 despite his listing of 6-5 on Rivals.com, feels he will bring a lot at the next level.

"I think I could play the one, two or three — it’s whatever the coach really wants from me," Howard told TheWolverine.com. "I feel like I’m an under-control player, I can hit open shots, I can get my teammates involved, I can get to the cup pretty much whenever I want to. I feel like I’m an all-around player; I’m working on it, though."

