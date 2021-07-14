Four-Star Jett Howard Talks Michigan Basketball, Recruiting Process
2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star shooting guard Jett Howard is already an elite recruit at No. 40 nationally, and has the potential to be a five-star prospect by the end of the cycle. The son of Juwan Howard, he's naturally a top Michigan target.
Howard impressed at the Elite 32 tournament near Atlanta last weekend, as his squad, Nightrydas Elite prepared for the Nike EYBL season, which is now underway. While he didn't shoot a high percentage from three-point range in the two games TheWolverine.com attended — he's known as an elite shooter — Howard flashed several of his other skills, including the ability to play high-level defense, ball handling and getting his teammates involved offensively.
A versatile prospect who can play point guard, shooting guard and small forward, Howard, who stands 6-foot-7 despite his listing of 6-5 on Rivals.com, feels he will bring a lot at the next level.
"I think I could play the one, two or three — it’s whatever the coach really wants from me," Howard told TheWolverine.com. "I feel like I’m an under-control player, I can hit open shots, I can get my teammates involved, I can get to the cup pretty much whenever I want to. I feel like I’m an all-around player; I’m working on it, though."
His coaches are stressing that he locks in on defense every single possession, and he's working hard at it. He's also striving to improve his ball handling skills even more, which will also benefit his team.
"I think it’s important because, for one, I don’t want to find my point guard every time, when I can just go," Howard said of being able to grab rebounds and push the ball himself. "That’s going to slow my team down. I can get my team in position in different sets. If I can do that, I think we have a better chance of winning."
Many (strongly) believe Howard will ultimately end up at Michigan, but he's taking his time with the process and wants to be courted by other schools. Tennessee has been brave enough to throw its hat in the ring, and, in turn, the Volunteers will receive a visit in August.
