Dug McDaniel Reflects On Michigan Commitment: 'It Just Felt Like Home'

Dug McDaniel didn't want to wait to commit to Michigan while on his official visit in Ann Arbor June 16-18. On Thursday night, June 17, the four-star point guard from Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI and Rivals.com's No. 75 player nationally pulled the trigger and made his pledge to Juwan Howard and Co. right then and there.

McDaniel, who chose the Maize and Blue over offers from Arizona State, Florida, UConn, Vanderbilt and others, was thought of to be a Michigan lean for almost a year, but his recruitment remained fully open and the Wolverines continued to pursue other lead guards in the class of 2022. But once he got the chance to take his official visit, there wasn't much else he needed to see.

"Once we went on the visit, it just felt like home, so it made the decision way easier," McDaniel told TheWolverine.com

"It’s just a decision me and my family made when we got back to the hotel and had time to talk it out."

