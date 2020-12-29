Cameron McGrone Departing Michigan Early For The NFL Draft
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore linebacker Cameron McGrone announced on Twitter this afternoon he is leaving U-M early for the NFL Draft. His departure comes after spending three years in Ann Arbor, the latter two (2019-20) of which he served as a starter.
McGrone burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2019, taking over for then-redshirt sophomore linebacker Josh Ross when the latter went down with injury in the Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin.
Follow Your Dreams And Trust In The Lord✨— Cameron McGrone ✊🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) December 29, 2020
Matthew 8:23-27 pic.twitter.com/mmX2fqHHXk
McGrone went on to have a phenomenal year while starting Michigan's final 10 games, racking up 66 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also gained a reputation for his blazing speed and bone-crunching hits that season, and was expected to carry that success into 2020.
That was not the case, however. The redshirt sophomore fought through an injury-plagued 2020 campaign, first hurting himself in the Oct. 31 loss to Michigan State before returning, and eventually enduring a lower body injury in the Nov. 21 victory at Rutgers.
McGrone missed the Nov. 28 loss to Penn State as a result, and finished the year with 26 tackles, two stops behind the line of scrimmage and half a sack.
