Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore linebacker Cameron McGrone announced on Twitter this afternoon he is leaving U-M early for the NFL Draft. His departure comes after spending three years in Ann Arbor, the latter two (2019-20) of which he served as a starter. McGrone burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2019, taking over for then-redshirt sophomore linebacker Josh Ross when the latter went down with injury in the Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin.

Michigan Wolverines football LB Cameron McGrone hails from Indianapolis (Lon Horwedel)

Follow Your Dreams And Trust In The Lord✨



Matthew 8:23-27 pic.twitter.com/mmX2fqHHXk — Cameron McGrone ✊🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) December 29, 2020