The NCAA announced a rule this past season that it would allow any collegiate football player to return once again in 2021, regardless of what year an athlete was (a ruling that included seniors and fifth-year seniors). Only two Michigan Wolverines football players took advantage of the NCAA’s decision, with safety Brad Hawkins choosing to return again in 2021 for his fifth-year senior season and center Andrew Vastardis deciding to come back for his sixth-year senior campaign.

Michigan Wolverines football's Carlo Kemp came to U-M as a four-star linebacker from Colorado. (Per Kjeldsen)

Defensive lineman Carlo Kemp was a fifth-year senior last year and a two-time team captain, was thought by some to be a potential candidate to take advantage of the extra year and return as well. That was not the case, however, with Kemp moving on with his life and preparing for an NFL future. “Of course, I thought about [coming back],” he told reporters on a Zoom call this afternoon while previewing Friday’s Pro Day at Michigan. “It’s a hard decision to make, with all the friends, connections and memories I have here. “The thought crossed my mind all the time, especially with this opportunity [the NCAA gave us]. It was something I thought about, but at the end of the day, taking this next step was the best decision for me. “It’s hard to leave all these guys and it was a tough choice to make, and a decision I thought about a lot.” Kemp played numerous positions during his time in Ann Arbor, originally coming in as an outside linebacker before being moved to defensive line. He found a home at defensive tackle during the latter portion of his tenure, though he played plenty of defensive end this past fall following injuries to starters Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson.

His listed height and weight in 2020 was 6-3, 286, with the Colorado native thought to be undersized to play defensive tackle in the NFL. “I could see myself going back and forth like I did here,” he explained when asked to discuss what position he thinks suits him best at the next level. “To have that versatility under my belt — put my hand in the dirt or stand up — really helps me when you have to be a versatile guy in the NFL. “I could see myself being a standup end or something along those lines. I’m around 280 pounds right now and no heavier than 285 — this is the best weight for me to do everything I want to do. “My biggest emphasis lately has been on learning how to do more linebacker drills and things along those lines.” Like several of Michigan’s other draftable prospects (fullback Ben Mason, running back Chris Evans, etc.), Kemp is seen as a fringe player when it comes to April’s NFL Draft. He has appeared in the late portions of some mock drafts, but is more often than not left out of seven-round projections.