It's become a spring tradition among the Michigan fan base — questioning whether or not Jim Harbaugh is really letting his offensive coordinator run the show. Rivals.com's Adam Gorney weighed in recently with his own opinion on the matter in an article debating whether or not U-M would reach 10 wins this year.

"Harbaugh must let offensive coordinator Josh Gattis loose to do what he does best: call plays to stress the defense and move the ball quickly down the field," he wrote in predicting the Wolverines would get to 10. "High four-star receiver Xavier Worthy could come in immediately and be a factor. It’s not a given with some games that could go either way, but Harbaugh gets to 10."

A few things there —

One ... it would take some outstanding coaching to hit that mark. The offensive line has pieces, but we're still talking about a group that doesn't have experience playing together. The front seven on defense is a huge question mark, as is the quarterback. That's two positions in which you really need to shine, obviously, to compete.

