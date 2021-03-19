Michigan Football Friday Thoughts - Yes, It's Josh Gattis' Offense
It's become a spring tradition among the Michigan fan base — questioning whether or not Jim Harbaugh is really letting his offensive coordinator run the show. Rivals.com's Adam Gorney weighed in recently with his own opinion on the matter in an article debating whether or not U-M would reach 10 wins this year.
"Harbaugh must let offensive coordinator Josh Gattis loose to do what he does best: call plays to stress the defense and move the ball quickly down the field," he wrote in predicting the Wolverines would get to 10. "High four-star receiver Xavier Worthy could come in immediately and be a factor. It’s not a given with some games that could go either way, but Harbaugh gets to 10."
A few things there —
One ... it would take some outstanding coaching to hit that mark. The offensive line has pieces, but we're still talking about a group that doesn't have experience playing together. The front seven on defense is a huge question mark, as is the quarterback. That's two positions in which you really need to shine, obviously, to compete.
Add in a new defensive philosophy, question marks at cornerback, etc., and you get a team with plenty to prove.
That's the case on both sides of the ball, but as many are quick to point out, we're in an era in which great offenses are nearly impossible to stop. The so-called 'best of the best,' including Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, get thrashed by elite offenses, and Ohio State had no answers in giving up 52 to Alabama last year.
