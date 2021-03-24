Carlo Kemp Strongly Considered Returning To Michigan For A Sixth Season
The NCAA announced a rule this past season that it would allow any collegiate football player to return once again in 2021, regardless of what year an athlete was (a ruling that included seniors and fifth-year seniors).
Only two Michigan Wolverines football players took advantage of the NCAA’s decision, with safety Brad Hawkins choosing to return again in 2021 for his fifth-year senior season and center Andrew Vastardis deciding to come back for his sixth-year senior campaign.
RELATED: Inside The Fort: Spring Football Intel, Recruiting Insight, More
RELATED: Michigan Football Friday Thoughts - Yes, It's Josh Gattis' Offense
Defensive lineman Carlo Kemp was a fifth-year senior last year and a two-time team captain, was thought by some to be a potential candidate to take advantage of the extra year and return as well.
That was not the case, however, with Kemp moving on with his life and preparing for an NFL future.
“Of course, I thought about [coming back],” he told reporters on a Zoom call this afternoon while previewing Friday’s Pro Day at Michigan. “It’s a hard decision to make, with all the friends, connections and memories I have here.
“The thought crossed my mind all the time, especially with this opportunity [the NCAA gave us]. It was something I thought about, but at the end of the day, taking this next step was the best decision for me.
“It’s hard to leave all these guys and it was a tough choice to make, and a decision I thought about a lot.”
Kemp played numerous positions during his time in Ann Arbor, originally coming in as an outside linebacker before being moved to defensive line. He found a home at defensive tackle during the latter portion of his tenure, though he played plenty of defensive end this past fall following injuries to starters Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson.
His listed height and weight in 2020 was 6-3, 286, with the Colorado native thought to be undersized to play defensive tackle in the NFL.
“I could see myself going back and forth like I did here,” he explained when asked to discuss what position he thinks suits him best at the next level. “To have that versatility under my belt — put my hand in the dirt or stand up — really helps me when you have to be a versatile guy in the NFL.
“I could see myself being a standup end or something along those lines. I’m around 280 pounds right now and no heavier than 285 — this is the best weight for me to do everything I want to do.
“My biggest emphasis lately has been on learning how to do more linebacker drills and things along those lines.”
Like several of Michigan’s other draftable prospects (fullback Ben Mason, running back Chris Evans, etc.), Kemp is seen as a fringe player when it comes to April’s NFL Draft.
He has appeared in the late portions of some mock drafts, but is more often than not left out of seven-round projections.
“In my head, I have a good idea of where I’ll end up going come draft time,” he foreshadowed. “That’s what it comes down to, because there’s so much you can read with everyone having input on where you might go.
“None of it matters — what matters is what actually happens on that day. In my head and heart, I know where I’ll end up, and I’ll be ok with how that goes.”
Notes
• Paye and Kemp have both been mainstays on U-M’s defensive line over the past several years, and with each now having graduated, the Wolverines will need to find a few new faces to step up.
Several steady contributors return (Hutchinson, redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter, sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton, etc.), but it will be imperative for some fresh contributors to emerge to once again U-M a potent rotation up front.
“The good thing about the Michigan defense is they’re retaining good players who have two seasons under their belt,” Kemp explained. “Aidan Hutchinson — we all know what a great player he is; people don’t see the behind-the-scenes work he does for this team as a leader and captain.
“[Redshirt sophomore defensive end] Taylor Upshaw stepped into a role last year with Aidan going down, and he got games under his belt and made big plays, which will help him.
“Donovan Jeter has always been a great player, and I’m excited to see him play. Chris Hinton has been great for us too, even when he was a freshman. He demands and expects a lot out of himself, and we do too.
“To come in and play defensive line as a freshman is a huge thing, and Chris did that. I’ve seen [redshirt freshman defensive tackle] Mazi [Smith] and the way he looks, and he looks awesome.
“The list goes on — we saw [redshirt freshman defensive end] Gabe [Newburg] get in games last year and he’s foaming at the mouth to get back out there. We’ve seen [redshirt freshman linebacker] David Ojabo develop for two years and hardly even play yet, but his mindset is to go out and see the field.
“I’ve seen him do things we want the world to see.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook