“The way he was all over the place was what impressed me most about him,” Toussaint explained, whose Tigers squad fell to Noble and Greenough School, 35-7. “Phinney was very active and physical, and athletic and fast.

"He blitzed sometimes and just attacked downhill at other times, but was very decisive any time he did anything. He times his blitzes beautifully, and that’s obvious to see on film.

"When he’s not blitzing and a play needs to be read, he can find the window of when to attack and/or when to pass drop.