Michigan Wolverines football was ranked No. 14 in the land in the final installment of the College Football Playoff rankings last season, which was released before bowl games and the playoff. The Maize and Blue were ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll that came out following the national title game. Entering the 2020 season, U-M is widely viewed as a top-25 ball club, including by Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, who has the Wolverines at No. 13 in his preseason rankings. He laid out the reasons why he believes the Wolverines will once again be among the nation's best.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is entering his sixth season at the helm. (USA Today Sports Images)

Fornelli acknowledged that the perception of Jim Harbaugh's tenure at U-M is a bit different than the reality, pointing out the way in which he's elevated the Wolverines to a much higher level than they were at under former head coach Brady Hoke. "It's been easier for people to focus on what Jim Harbaugh hasn't been able to do at Michigan since returning to Ann Arbor to take over at his alma mater," Fornelli wrote. "In his five seasons, he hasn't won a national title. He hasn't won the Big Ten, nor has he won the East division. Perhaps the most important thing he hasn't done in the eyes of many is beat Ohio State. "What he has done, however, is raise expectations. Harbaugh's teams have gone 47-18. While not good enough for some, it's much better than the 46-42 mark Brady Hoke and Rich Rodriguez had during the seven seasons they were in charge. Harbaugh's teams have won at least 10 games in three of his five seasons, the first time the program has done that since a stretch from 2002 to 2006. "Harbaugh would be the first to admit, however, that it's not enough, and there's more work to do heading into 2020."

Critical Games

Fornelli pegged five of U-M's game as being "critical," starting with the opener at Washington, if it is indeed played. "You certainly can't argue that Michigan is playing a soft nonconference schedule considering its starting the season on the road against a strong Washington team," Fornelli wrote. "Considering all the new starters the Wolverines have to work in, and it might regret scheduling this game." Within a four-week stretch, U-M will face Wisconsin (Sept. 26) and Penn State (Oct. 3) at home and travel to play at Minnesota (Oct. 17). Those three games will help determine what kind of season it is for the Wolverines in 2020. "Wisconsin embarrassed Michigan in Madison last season, and the Wolverines will be looking for revenge in 2020," Fornelli began. "While it's not a divisional game, Michigan can't afford to lose to teams from the West if it wants to win the East. "After nearly winning in Happy Valley last year, Michigan will hope to get the win [over Penn State] at home this season. Still, this game is in the middle of a tough stretch that begins with Wisconsin the week before and has a road trip to East Lansing the week after. "Michigan has dominated the battle for the Little Brown Jug, but this year it will hit the road to face a Minnesota team coming off an 11-win season and looks set to have another strong season in 2020." And finally, the regular season finale at Ohio State. "Fairly or not, none of what happens in Michigan's first 11 games will mean much if it doesn't win this game," Fornelli said.

