NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid of TheDraftNetwork.com spent some time getting to know former Michigan Wolverines football center Cesar Ruiz this past weekend, and came away quite impressed with the Camden, N.J., native. "Ruiz has already been labeled as the top IOL [interior offensive line] prospect in this draft class and will enter the NFL as a 20-year-old rookie," Reid wrote on Twitter. "He’s already met with over 20 teams and it shouldn’t be a surprise to hear his name called during the first-round of the NFL Draft."

Ruiz's versatility is one of the main elements of his game that has attracted NFL clubs to him, with organizations intrigued by his ability to play both guard and center. Although he started at center in all 26 games as a sophomore and junior at Michigan from 2018-19, Ruiz actually earned the starting nod at right guard in five contests as a freshman back in 2017. He is listed as the top center in the draft on ESPN analysts Mel Kiper's and Todd McShay's big boards, and is being projected as a first round pick come April in the former's latest mock draft. Reid asked Ruiz over the weekend what it means to him personally to play the center spot, with the former Wolverine providing what Reid described as a "phenomenal" answer.

“It’s important," the 6-4, 319-pounder began. "I like being in charge of the show. A lot comes with it and a lot of people can get overwhelmed, but I love having all those responsibilities and being responsible for a lot of people. "I like calling the shots, and it’s something I’ve been playing my whole life. You start playing it in little league and learning the responsibilities, and as you get older with each level, you start to learn more of the responsibilities. "It starts to become real natural, and it’s something I fell in love with. When I was in little league, people would say they didn’t want to play center, and I was like, 'I’ll play it.' After that, I just fell in love with it.”

Former Michigan left tackle Grant Newsome spoke highly of his ex-teammate when Reid tweeted about Ruiz, calling him an "elite player, selfless teammate, and a great person." Newsome went on to say that the center "is going to play for a long time."