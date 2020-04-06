The scheduled start to the 2020 college football season is approximately five months away, but that's not stopping Las Vegas oddsmakers from peeking ahead at who may contend for the national championship and conference championships, as well as looking at some of the bigger games of the season and regular season win totals. RELATED: Dylan McCaffrey Listed By Sportsbooks Among Heisman Contenders RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Cornell Wheeler ‘Most Overlooked’ 2020 Signee

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines football is seen as a national championship and Big Ten championship contender. (AP Images)

National Championship And Big Ten Championship Odds

According to VegasInsider, the favorite to win the national championship game on Jan. 1, 2021, is Clemson at 5/2 odds, followed by Alabama and Ohio State at 3/1. Michigan is listed as having 50/1 odds to win it all, which is tied with Auburn, Penn State and Wisconsin for the 13th-best odds out of the 130 teams in the FBS. The favorite to win the Big Ten championship is Ohio State at 11/25 odds, followed by U-M and Penn State at 6/1. Wisconsin is close behind at 8/1.

Early Game Lines

DraftKings Sportsbook came out with early game lines for 26 of the top games in college football for this upcoming season, including four of U-M's games: at Washington, vs. Wisconsin, vs. Penn State, and at Ohio State. The Wolverines are seen as favorites in three out of the four games, only being listed as underdogs against Ohio State. Michigan at Washington (Sat. Sept. 5, 2020) — U-M is a three-point favorite over the Huskies in Seattle. Michigan vs. Wisconsin (Sat. Sept. 26, 2020) — U-M is a 3.5-point home favorite over the Badgers. Michigan vs. Penn State (Sat. Oct. 3, 2020) — U-M is a 2.5-point home favorite over the Nittany Lions. Michigan at Ohio State (Sat. Nov. 28, 2020) — U-M is an 11.5-point underdog to the Buckeyes in Columbus.

Regular Season Win Total