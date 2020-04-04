McCaffrey has not been named U-M's starter at the position, as he will compete with redshirt sophomore Joe Milton for the job, but he is considered the favorite to start behind center in 2020 by many.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has been listed by multiple sportsbooks among Heisman Trophy favorites for the upcoming 2020 college football season.

William Hill Sportsbook listed McCaffrey among 40 Heisman Trophy contenders, placing him at 75/1 odds to win the prestigious award, which are the 26th-best odds. The sportsbook sees Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as the favorite at 7/2 odds, followed by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (4/1).

Although McCaffrey is nowhere near the favorite, he is one of the most popular bets to place. Five percent of total dollars waged at William Hill Sportsbook on Heisman Trophy futures bets for the 2020 season have been placed on McCaffrey, which is the sixth-highest in terms of the total dollar amounts placed on each player.

McCaffrey was also listed by the Westgate Superbook as a contender for the award, with the sportsbook giving him 100/1 odds to hoist the iconic trophy come December. Westgate also sees Fields as the favorite, tied with Lawrence at 4/1 odds.

McCaffrey has appeared in 13 games at U-M, with 18 completions on 35 attempts for 166 yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

Although McCaffrey is a longshot to win the Heisman Trophy, it's interesting to note that former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the award last season after he was given 40/1 odds in the preseason by Westgate Superbook.