Winovich was already hurt going into the Ohio State game after an Indiana offensive lineman jumped on his back after a play. He got hurt worse early in the 62-39 loss to the Buckeyes, he told reporters in Atlanta Thursday.

"I came back and it was hurting pretty bad. I thought it was part of the deal, part of the postgame soreness,” he said. “I knew injuries [were said to] hurt a lot worse after a loss ... I came back after that week and got it checked out and got an MRI and they were like, 'Yeah, you need surgery. What do you want to do? You can either wait and suffer through it or get it now.’”



Winovich was a first team All-Big Ten selection and third team All-American by the Associated Press after finishing with 14.5 tackles for loss. He plans to play in both the Peach Bowl and the Senior Bowl as well as the NFL Draft Combine.

Though he never beat Ohio State in his five years, he left having beaten Michigan State two of the last three, including this year. That postgame celebration was his favorite, he said.

“It kind of sounded like I was learning to speak for a quick sec just because I was so out of breath, but it was actually because I was taking the [Paul Bunyan] trophy and just showing it around to the whole stadium,” he said. “It was probably my favorite [celebration], just because for me, if you knew where I was from and just like my relationships with my friends growing up, you would understand it really wasn't intentional. It had nothing to do with the Michigan State/Michigan rivalry, coming from Pittsburgh. It was just kind of like me messing around with them and razzing them because I knew how upset they'd get.

“I did it … at the same time, they took it way too personal, I think. It really wasn't meant to be that ill- intentioned is what I'd say on that. It's not an apology. I'm just stating how I feel, because any time now these Michigan State guys come at me, the random fans on Twitter and Instagram, I always have to go, ‘Easy there, little brother. Don't get too upset now.’”

Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry, meanwhile, said he was happy with the NFL Draft grade he received recently. He has until Jan. 14 to decide whether or not to return to Michigan.

“I’ve taken a break on thinking about all of that in preparation for this game,” Gentry said. “I don’t want to take too much time to think about it until after the bowl game.”

Gentry said tight ends coach Sherrone Moore pulled him aside and showed him video of New England tight end Rob Gronkowski dropping three balls to show him he wasn’t alone after a tough Ohio State game in which he dropped three of his own.

Gentry has caught 30 passes for 475 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“That was unfortunate for me,” Gentry said. “I’m looking forward to coming out here and playing the best I can. It was disappointing, but everyone has games like that.

“I’m excited to get that out of my mind.”