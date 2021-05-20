 Answering Your Michigan Wolverines Football & Basketball Questions
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-20 11:51:32 -0500') }} football Edit

CHAT: Answering Your Michigan Wolverines Football & Basketball Questions

The staff of TheWolverine.com is on hand to answer all of your Michigan Wolverines football, basketball and recruiting questions. We're chatting about Jim Harbaugh and Co.'s offseason as summer nears, Juwan Howard's recruiting and much more.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 69 percent of his games in six seasons at U-M.
