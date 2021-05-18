Michigan Hires Recruiting Staffer Christina DeRuyter From Vanderbilt
Michigan Wolverines football has made an addition to its recruiting department, with the program announcing that it has hired Christina DeRuyter as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Operations.
This move is just one of many changes head coach Jim Harbaugh has made this offseason. On the recruiting side of things, Harbaugh brought in former Wolverine offensive lineman Courtney Morgan as Director of Player Personnel, and promoted analyst Aashon Larkins to Director of Recruiting, the title Matt Dudek, who left this offseason for Mississippi State, held for four years.
DeRuyter's hiring comes just two weeks before schools are allowed to once again host recruits on campus, after a dead period of more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeRuyter is coming to Ann Arbor after a brief stint in a similar role at Vanderbilt under new head coach Clark Lea, who was hired this offseason. Prior to her few months in Nashville, she worked at Texas Tech during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, overseeing the on-campus recruiting efforts for the program.
Her responsibilities at Texas Tech included organizing and executing all aspects of the recruiting effort for the Red Raiders, including planning travel, accommodations, meals, meetings, tours and activities for every prospective student-athlete, according to a U-M press release. She also helped with football operations during her time in Lubbock.
DeRuyter was in a recruiting role at the University of Arizona during the 2018 season, following her time as an events intern with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) in 2017-18, coordinating logistics for the Super Bowl, Collegiate Bowl and Rookie Premier among a list of major events for the organization.
DeRuyter graduated cum laude from Texas A&M in 2017 with a degree in sports management and minor in business administration and communication. During her time in College Station (2014-17), DeRuyter volunteered in the football operations and recruiting office.
DeRuyter's father, Tim DeRuyter, is currently the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Oregon.
