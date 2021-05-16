Michigan Promotes Analyst Aashon Larkins To Director Of Recruiting

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh continues to make changes to his staff, with the latest move being the promotion of analyst Aashon Larkins to a new role as the program's Director of Recruiting. The news has not been made official by Michigan, but Larkins has updated his Twitter bio to reflect the promotion, as shown below.

This role likely entails working under new Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan , who is spearheading the program's recruiting and player development efforts. Matt Dudek was previously the Director of Recruiting, but he left for a similar job at Mississippi State in April.

Despite being young, Larkins does have experience being a recruiting coordinator. He served in that role, in addition to coordinating special teams, for Bethune Cookman at the FCS level from 2015-19.

Before that, Larkins was a cornerbacks and special teams coach at Jacksonville State University for one year, following an eight-year stint at The Citadel, where he coached linebackers, defensive backs and worked as special teams coordinator.

Larkins was hired by Harbaugh ahead of the 2020 campaign, and was originally set to serve as an analyst. Instead, he ended up working with the safeties as the on-field coach, since Bob Shoop wasn't able to be with the team due to a personal issue.

During his time at Michigan, he has already impressed on the recruiting trail. Several recruits have mentioned the strong relationships they have already built with him. He especially seems to resonate with prospects from the South, and he has spearheaded the Wolverines' efforts in the state of Alabama.