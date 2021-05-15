Aidan Hutchinson 'One Of The Best Defensive Linemen' In The Country

Michigan Wolverines football junior edge defender Aidan Hutchinson was able to participate in some drills during spring ball, after injuring his ankle last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Last August, PFF actually ranked Hutchinson as the fourth-best 2021 NFL Draft prospect at his position heading into the 2020 campaign — ahead of former teammate Kwity Paye, who checked in at No. 6 — but he didn't have the type of season he would've liked, with injuries being a major reason why. Despite registering 15 tackles and two quarterback hurries, with no tackles for loss or sacks, PFF's Anthony Treash saw some good things. He was close on some pass rushes, and the sample size was too small to judge much off the stats. Couple that with the fact that Hutchinson had a monster 2019 campaign in which he recorded 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles, and there is enough there for an analyst "Hutchinson played only three games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury, but the Wolverine seemed to be on his way to taking that next step forward on his mere 149 snaps (82.5 PFF grade)," Treash explained. "With a clean bill of health, he is quite easily one of the best all-around defensive linemen in college football. "The 6-foot-6, 269-pounder is versatile, has incredible power behind his hands and is one of the more polished players at the position. For proof, look at his 2019 outing against Iowa when he became one of the few to post wins against 2020 Super Bowl champion Tristan Wirfs. "Hutchinson produced an 83.6 run-defense grade and 27 run stops along with a 76.0 pass-rush grade and 46 total pressures in 2019. Still, he never really put together a dominant performance from start to finish in 2019 like others on this list. Still, Hutchinson was consistently good throughout the year. We need to see more elite outings in 2021, and he easily has the potential to make that happen."

