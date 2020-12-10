 What's next for Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh? TheWolverine staff answers these questions and more.
CHAT: Jim Harbaugh's Future At Michigan, Juwan Howard's Hot Start & More

What's next for Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh, and when should we expect an announcement regarding his contract extension and/or potential departure (if it comes to that)?

Also, how good is Juwan Howard's basketball crew? They are 5-0 so far and rolling as Big Ten play tips off this Sunday against Penn State. The entire staff of TheWolverine is on hand to answer these questions and more on this "Ask Anything Thursday."

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has been at U-M since 2015. (Per Kjeldsen)
