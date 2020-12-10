With one more game still scheduled, Michigan football faces a number of question marks about its short- and long-term future. Will the Wolverines play Dec. 19 after missing their last two games? And what’s going on with head coach Jim Harbaugh’s contract extension? We tackle those here in News & Views format:

NEWS: Michigan and Ohio State won’t meet on the field for the first time since 1917 due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Michigan team. Some in the national media have called the Wolverines out for “ducking” the game. VIEWS: To say they’re being irresponsible here is putting it lightly, and it started with Kirk “Mr. Neutral” Herbstreit and his “Michigan is waving the white flag” comments prior to U-M shutting down its game with Maryland. Those who followed his lead have lumped themselves in with idiot Buckeye fans — for those who think this is just a Michigan–Ohio State thing, just ask Texas fans about this group — who have taken to social media with their red ‘X’s over ‘M’s in calling Harbaugh and his team “cowards” and such. It’s not the company they want to be in, for sure. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh — 'To A Man, We Wanted To Play' Ohio State RELATED: Five Michigan Commits On The Fence About Signing

"We knew there would be obstacles, and the situation we're in today is that the players to a man wanted to play this game,” Harbaugh said. “The daily process — we follow the daily decisions made and proceed with what's in the best interest of health and safety of our staff. "Our players want to play. They wanted to play this week, want to play next week, so they're going to continue to condition and prepare for that possibility."