Michigan and Ohio State have played every year since 1918, but the streak will come to a halt this season. A COVID breakout among the U-M team has canceled the game, and possibly the Wolverines' season. The Wolverines returned to the field for a light workout Monday and were scheduled to again today after Saturday's game with Maryland was canceled, but team doctors pulled the plug Tuesday. "I was able to inform staff and players that medical and university officials had made the decision we couldn't play or practice this week, and [that we] must remain at the level we are right now," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "For me, this goes back really for everybody that's been in football, especially college football ... the situation we found ourselves in. RELATED: Watch: Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel On Contract Extension Talks RELATED: Latest On Jim Harbaugh And A Potential Contract Extension RELATED: Michigan In Position To Flip Florida State Commit?

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines Football Coach Jim Harbaugh and his team won't face Ohio State Saturday. (AP Images)

"We knew there would be obstacles, and the situation we're in today is that the players to a man wanted to play this game. The daily process — we follow the daily decisions made and proceed with what's in the best interest of health and safety of our staff." Harbaugh said they expected more information tomorrow, at which point more decisions might be made on practice, a potential Dec. 19 game and more. "We'll continue to follow those decisions, what's in the best interest and safety of our players," Harbaugh said. He added he had no regrets about starting the season. He and his team pushed for it when the Big Ten announced an August suspension, even holding a rally outside Michigan Stadium.