Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh - 'To A Man, We Wanted To Play'
Michigan and Ohio State have played every year since 1918, but the streak will come to a halt this season. A COVID breakout among the U-M team has canceled the game, and possibly the Wolverines' season.
The Wolverines returned to the field for a light workout Monday and were scheduled to again today after Saturday's game with Maryland was canceled, but team doctors pulled the plug Tuesday.
"I was able to inform staff and players that medical and university officials had made the decision we couldn't play or practice this week, and [that we] must remain at the level we are right now," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "For me, this goes back really for everybody that's been in football, especially college football ... the situation we found ourselves in.
"We knew there would be obstacles, and the situation we're in today is that the players to a man wanted to play this game. The daily process — we follow the daily decisions made and proceed with what's in the best interest of health and safety of our staff."
Harbaugh said they expected more information tomorrow, at which point more decisions might be made on practice, a potential Dec. 19 game and more.
"We'll continue to follow those decisions, what's in the best interest and safety of our players," Harbaugh said.
He added he had no regrets about starting the season. He and his team pushed for it when the Big Ten announced an August suspension, even holding a rally outside Michigan Stadium.
They made it through six games with a 2-4 record before a COVID breakout among the team brought the season to a halt.
"We were proponents of there being football, and it ended up that we were able to compete and so were many college football programs," Harbaugh continued. "Our players supported them, and them wanting to play, getting the training, the competition ... we knew there'd be obstacles, trying times. We anticipated that.
"This current situation was a possibility but we from the very beginning were always going to mitigate as much risk as we possibly could for the health and safety of our players, our staff ... it's always going to be the first priority. I'm happy that we were able to compete and hope we can compete again and prepare for that."
His priority, he added, has always been stemming the COVID positives and the health and safety of his team. They aren't there yet.
"We're still trying to get that under control," Harbaugh said. "Hopefully, that will be looking better now and in the next few days. Ultimately, we were told the number of people out due to COVID was too high, but there's the real possibility we could play again before this season is over.
"Our players want to play. They wanted to play this week, want to play next week, so they're going to continue to condition and prepare for that possibility."
