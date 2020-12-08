Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, U-M Athletic Director Warde Manuel, Medical Director Dr. Sami Rifat and Chief Medical Officer Darryl Conway held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the cancellation of the Michigan-Ohio State game due to COVID concerns.

Watch some of Harbaugh and Manuel's comments below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh - 'To A Man, We Wanted To Play'

RELATED: Blue Chips: Insider Notes On Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards