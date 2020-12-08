Wolverine TV: Michigan Press Conference With Jim Harbaugh And Warde Manuel
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, U-M Athletic Director Warde Manuel, Medical Director Dr. Sami Rifat and Chief Medical Officer Darryl Conway held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the cancellation of the Michigan-Ohio State game due to COVID concerns.
Watch some of Harbaugh and Manuel's comments below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh - 'To A Man, We Wanted To Play'
RELATED: Blue Chips: Insider Notes On Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel Talk Michigan-Ohio State Cancellation
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel On Potential Contract Extension
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook