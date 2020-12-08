 Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel On Contract Status, Ohio State Game Cancellation
Wolverine TV: Michigan Press Conference With Jim Harbaugh And Warde Manuel

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, U-M Athletic Director Warde Manuel, Medical Director Dr. Sami Rifat and Chief Medical Officer Darryl Conway held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the cancellation of the Michigan-Ohio State game due to COVID concerns.

Watch some of Harbaugh and Manuel's comments below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel Talk Michigan-Ohio State Cancellation

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel On Potential Contract Extension

