TheWolverine

 Discussing the Michigan Wolverines basketball's hot start, Jim Harbaugh's extension and more.
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-15 11:16:57 -0600') }}

CHAT: Juwan Howard & His Red-Hot Wolverines, The Hiring Of Mike Hart & More

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program is undefeated and one of the best clubs in the entire country, and we couldn't be more excited to discuss them with you. Ask us any questions you have pertaining to the incredible job Juwan Howard has done so far, the excellent staff he has assembled, the future of key Wolverine players and more.

We are also discussing head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his recent staff moves inside, including the hiring of Mike Hart as U-M's running backs coach.

Subscribers can post their questions by CLICKING HERE in this "Ask Anything Friday."

RELATED: Film Room: Breaking Down Key Aspects Of Michigan's Win Over Wisconsin

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Howard Eisley, Chaundee Brown On Michigan's Guards, Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game is tomorrow at Minnesota at 2:00 PM ET. (Per Kjeldsen)
{{ article.author_name }}