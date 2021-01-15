TheWolverine

CHAT: Juwan Howard & His Red-Hot Wolverines, The Hiring Of Mike Hart & More
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program is undefeated and one of the best clubs in the entire country, and we couldn't be more excited to discuss them with you. Ask us any questions you have pertaining to the incredible job Juwan Howard has done so far, the excellent staff he has assembled, the future of key Wolverine players and more.
We are also discussing head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his recent staff moves inside, including the hiring of Mike Hart as U-M's running backs coach.
Subscribers can post their questions by CLICKING HERE in this "Ask Anything Friday."
RELATED: Film Room: Breaking Down Key Aspects Of Michigan's Win Over Wisconsin
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Howard Eisley, Chaundee Brown On Michigan's Guards, Minnesota
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook