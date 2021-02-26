TheWolverine

CHAT: Juwan Howard's Red-Hot Wolverines, Start Of Football Spring Practices
Juwan Howard has his Michigan Wolverines basketball team rolling following last night's 79-57 blowout of No. 9 Iowa, with the Maize and Blue inching closer and closer to a Big Ten regular-season championship.
Jim Harbaugh's football crew also kicked off spring practice this week, with his revamped coaching staff looking to restore some good around the program will following last season's horrendous campaign.
Our staff is currently on hand to answer ALL your questions pertaining to Michigan football, basketball and recruiting on this 'Ask Anything Friday.' Subscribers can be a part of the discussions and debates by CLICKING HERE.
RELATED: Iowa's McCaffery Has No Answers During, After Loss At Michigan
RELATED: Videos: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Iowa Win
