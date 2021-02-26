TheWolverine

Juwan Howard has his Michigan Wolverines basketball team rolling following last night's 79-57 blowout of No. 9 Iowa, with the Maize and Blue inching closer and closer to a Big Ten regular-season championship.

Jim Harbaugh's football crew also kicked off spring practice this week, with his revamped coaching staff looking to restore some good around the program will following last season's horrendous campaign.

