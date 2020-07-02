 Discussing whether or not the Michigan Wolverines' '20 football season will occur, Jim Harbaugh's recruiting roll & more
CHAT: The Odds Of A U-M Football Season, McCarthy At The Elite 11 & More

TheWolverine Staff
TheWolverine
The staff of TheWolverine answers all your questions pertaining to the Michigan Wolverines' football program and whether or not the 2020 season will occur, four-star quarterback and U-M commit J.J. McCarthy's performance at the Elite 11 and more.

All Michigan-related topics are on the table in this 'Ask Anything Thursday,' and subscribers can join the discussion by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: Michigan All-American Candidates

RELATED: Closing Thoughts on McCarthy, Elite 11 Finals

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy is rated as the No. 33 overall player nationally. (EJ Holland)

