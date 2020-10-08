CHAT: U-M's Football Practices, Chaundee Brown & The Basketball Team, More
The entire staff of TheWolverine is on hand to answer all your questions pertaining to Michigan Wolverines football and the start of the season, head coach Jim Harbaugh, basketball head man Juwan Howard and more.
Subscribers can be a part of this "Ask Anything Thursday" discussion by clicking HERE.
