The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team has a plethora of vital newcomers on this year’s squad, with fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith, freshman center Hunter Dickinson and senior guard Chaundee Brown best fitting the bill. All three have made key impacts in their own unique ways, with Brown, for example, having garnered a reputation for his stifling defense, positive attitude and nose-to-the-grindstone mentality.

Michigan Wolverines basketball G Chaundee Brown is shooting 38.2 percent from three on the year. (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Brown only scored one point in Michigan’s 67-59 win at Wisconsin this past Sunday, but it nevertheless marked a milestone — the 1,000th of his career, the majority of which came during his three years in Winston-Salem as a Wake Forest Demon Deacon. Head coach Juwan Howard awarded Brown the game ball in front of the team in the locker room following the win over the Badgers, and spoke briefly about how blessed the club is to have him on this year’s squad.

These are two very, very special men right here. I wish we could have Chaundee in a Michigan uniform for 4 more years, but feeling very thankful that Juwan will be wearing the block M for a long time. @cbrownballin935 @JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/z4gpFQLMNr — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) February 14, 2021

“It meant a lot to me and the teammates and coaches,” the senior admitted this afternoon, referring to Howard’s gesture. “Coach didn’t have to say all that but did anyway, and it showed how much he cares and how much I do for this team. “My teammates being happy for me meant a lot to me as well. I knew coming here would be a sacrifice and that I wouldn’t have to score a lot, because we have plenty of talented guys around. I bought into the role I’m playing now and will do anything to help my team win.” The ‘team first’ mentality Brown personifies is one of the primary reasons Michigan is 14-1 overall, 9-1 in league play and arguably the best team in the country. The culture Howard has carried over from the John Beilein era has continued to thrive, with the former deserving a lot of credit for the way he has not only embraced it, but added his own wrinkles to it to turn it into the brotherhood and accountable, hardworking environment it is today. “It’s exactly what I expected,” Brown said this afternoon, when asked if the Michigan environment is what he thought it would be when he first transferred here. “Through zoom visits I had with coaches, they told me they’d push me because they want me to be the best version of myself. “We do every drill with a purpose and it’s not just to waste time. That’s a standard here and we do everything for a legit reason. Some coaches do drills just to bide time, but Coach has an explanation for every drill and how they apply to games.”