 Michigan Wolverines Football: Coaching Points From Jay Harbaugh Help Donovan Edwards Have Huge Game
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Coaching Points From Jay Harbaugh Help Donovan Edwards Have Big Game

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards is the No. 1 remaining target on Michigan football's recruiting board. The Wolverines remain in close contact with Edwards, even though he doesn't necessarily "love" the recruiting process.

Edwards has been building a relationship with the Wolverines' staff for four years, and that has created a strong bond between the two parties, namely Edwards, himself, and Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.

RELATED: ESPN's FPI Predicts Michigan Football's 2020 Season Results

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Ranking U-M’s Games, Easiest To Toughest

Michigan Wolverines football running back target Donovan Edwards ran for 3 touchdowns in his season opener.
Michigan Wolverines football running back target Donovan Edwards ran for 3 touchdowns in his season opener. (The Wolverine)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The 5-11, 193-pounder actually placed a call to the aforementioned Harbaugh last Friday, the day of West Bloomfield's season-opener against Oak Park (Mich.) High.

"I talked to him today," Edwards said postgame. "I actually called him myself, personally, just to kick it with him before the first game. He gave me a couple pointers and tips. I sent him my sophomore and freshman year [film] that I wanted to use today, so I just called him to ask him, ‘[how] can I do this and this and this?’"

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}