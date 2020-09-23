Coaching Points From Jay Harbaugh Help Donovan Edwards Have Big Game
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards is the No. 1 remaining target on Michigan football's recruiting board. The Wolverines remain in close contact with Edwards, even though he doesn't necessarily "love" the recruiting process.
Edwards has been building a relationship with the Wolverines' staff for four years, and that has created a strong bond between the two parties, namely Edwards, himself, and Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.
The 5-11, 193-pounder actually placed a call to the aforementioned Harbaugh last Friday, the day of West Bloomfield's season-opener against Oak Park (Mich.) High.
"I talked to him today," Edwards said postgame. "I actually called him myself, personally, just to kick it with him before the first game. He gave me a couple pointers and tips. I sent him my sophomore and freshman year [film] that I wanted to use today, so I just called him to ask him, ‘[how] can I do this and this and this?’"
