West Bloomfield (Mich.) High Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards is the No. 1 remaining target on Michigan football's recruiting board. The Wolverines remain in close contact with Edwards, even though he doesn't necessarily "love" the recruiting process.

Edwards has been building a relationship with the Wolverines' staff for four years, and that has created a strong bond between the two parties, namely Edwards, himself, and Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.

