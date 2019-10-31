Johnson is just a kid. He’s not a college player. He’s not an NFL player. He’s a kid.

To be completely honest, I feel terrible typing on this keyboard right now. There’s just something that doesn’t feel right about looking ahead at quarterback options when JD Johnson just announced that his football career is over.

Johnson announced that he could no longer continue playing the sport he loves on Wednesday afternoon. Complications from a birth defect could ultimately lead to him losing more than just football.

In my opinion, we should keep Johnson, whose scholarship will still be honored (as it should be), in our thoughts and wish him well. No front page story. No anything. This is a real person going through some real shit, man.

At the same time, I understand the nature of the beast.