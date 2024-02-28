While Michigan loses a considerable amount of talent from its national championship-winning team in 2023, there is also plenty of talent that will return to the roster this upcoming season as well.

The Wolverines might not be able to boast the amount of depth on both sides of the ball heading into the season, the program still has a lot to be excited about, particularly on offense, as tight end Colston Loveland is set to be one of the premier returners in college football.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Loveland has been named the top returning player at his position heading into the 2024 season.

Below is what PFF had to say about Loveland:

Loveland went from a promising freshman to one of the nation’s best tight ends as a sophomore. He finished as the fourth-most valuable FBS tight end this past season according to PFF’s wins above average metric and was fifth among them in receiving yards (649).

Loveland’s elite athleticism at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds makes him nearly unguardable. His 88.7% open-target rate in 2023 placed him in the 97th percentile for all tight ends in the country.