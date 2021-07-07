 Commit Impact: What Landing X Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
football

Commit Impact: What Landing Myles Pollard Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan scored a key commitment when four-star Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood cornerback Myles Pollard sided with the Wolverines on Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder committed to Michigan over fellow finalists Auburn and Oklahoma.

RELATED: Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Commits To Michigan

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Watch Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Choose Michigan

Pollard is the 15th member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Pollard's commitment means for the Wolverines.

