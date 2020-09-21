Football season is here in the state of Michigan, with several in-state Michigan commits in action over the weekend, while others from across the country also took the gridiron. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed. RELATED: Roundtable: Who Is Michigan's Most Underrated 2021 Commit? RELATED: Road Notebook: In-Game Thoughts On Michigan Recruits

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson helped lead the charge for Detroit Cass Tech's offense in a 34-26 win over crosstown rival Detroit Martin Luther King in the opening game of the season on Saturday. Up Next: vs. Detroit Mumford Sept. 25

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson's Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood squad lost its second-straight game, this time to Brentwood (Tenn.) High in overtime by a final score of 28-21. In the one game in which stats were available, Colson notched four total tackles, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry while playing both inside and outside linebacker. He also has a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season, showing he's more than just a defensive specialist. Up Next: vs. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy Sept. 25

The Skinny: IMG Academy, led by Michigan quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy and center commit Greg Crippen, notched another blowout win over the weekend, defeating Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, 48-7. Crippen paved the way up front to help his team rush for a whopping 253 yards on the ground. Through the air, McCarthy finished the 12-for-20 for 149 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown pass. He also rushed for 23 yards on four carries. Through two games, McCarthy is 35-for-57 passing (61.4 percent) for 482 yards and six scores on the season. Up Next: at Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood Sept. 25

The Skinny: Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman registered touchbacks on all five of his kickoffs in his squad's 28-7 victory over Walled Lake Western in the season-opener. Doman also hit all four of his extra point attempts. Up Next: at Warren (Mich.) De La Salle Collegiate Sept. 25

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights Stevenson won a low-scoring nail biter on Friday night over Utica (Mich.) Eisenhower, 7-3. On offense, El-Hadi played both right and left tackle, and on defense, he was featured as both a defensive end. With Stevenson leading 7-3 and Utica Eisenhower attempting to mount a game-winning drive deep in its own territory with only three minutes to go, El-Hadi rushed in to record a sack on a second down play to set the Eagles up with a third-and-32. The sack all but ended the game, with Utica Eisenhower never coming close to converting after that. Up Next: Macomb (Mich.) Dakota Sept. 25

El-Hadi (No. 58) records a huge sack late in the game with Utica Eisenhower attempting to mount a game-winning drive with only 1:34 remaining.



The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Rod Moore and Northmont (Ohio) High won a barn burner Friday night, with the team claiming a 38-35 win over Springfield (Ohio) High. Moore had a huge impact on the contest, posting four tackles and one pass breakup on defense and 11 receptions for 150 yards and three touchdown receptions at wide receiver. In the two games in which stats are available, Moore has posted 21 tackles and has scored four touchdowns as a receiver. Up Next: at Miamisburg (Ohio) High Sept. 25