Read the roundtable on Michigan's most underrated commit, with takes from The Wolverine recruiting insider EJ Holland and longtime national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of Tom Lemming Football Report.

But who is the most underrated out of the bunch?

Michigan Wolverines football has 20 recruits committed in the class of 2021, which includes 11 four-stars, eight three-stars and one two-star.

Plantation (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Three-Star LB Jaydon Hood

Though there's several commits I could make a case for, I'll go with Hood here. One of the top prospects on Michigan's overall recruiting board for the cycle, Hood is fast, explosive, hard-hitting (some of his hits are absolutely bone crushing) and a perfect fit for Michigan's 'Mike' position, though it's clear while watching his film that he could play any of the linebacker spots and still make an impact.

If Hood has a stellar senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas, like he's expected to, then there's a great chance he gets bumped up and adds a fourth star. An opposing coach said he "constantly disrupted what we were trying to do," and we'd project him to do the same in the Big Ten in a couple years.

There's a reason why head coach Jim Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary did cartwheels when Hood committed, as seen below.