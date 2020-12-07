It's also important to note that playoffs have been paused in the state of Michigan for the time being within the state of Michigan (two pledges are still alive in the Michigan playoffs) due to an order from the Michigan Department of Health.

Two Michigan Wolverines commits took to the gridiron over the weekend in high school football playoff action.

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas are still alive in the playoffs..

The duo of Michigan pledges helped shut down Venice (Fla.) High's high-powered offense that had scored 47 or more points in the prior three games. Venice was only able to muster up eight points to St. Thomas Aquinas' 29. Venice threw 57 passes, but scored its only touchdown with 1:16 left in the third quarter on a drive starting at midfield because of a St. Thomas Aquinas turnover.

Now in the semifinals and just two wins away from the ultimate goal, Hood and McBurrows have their sights set on a 7A state title. A win this week would mean they make it to Tallahassee to play at Doak Campbell Stadium, the home of the Florida State Seminoles for a chance to cap off a special season.

St. Thomas Aquinas is ranked as the No. 2 team in Florida and the No. 17 team in the nation, per MaxPreps.

Season Stats: In six games of seven in which stats have been made available, McBurrows has posted 19 total tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups, while Hood made has totaled 37 stops.

Up Next: vs. Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale 12/11