While high school football has been postponed in some states across the country, many are still playing on, with several Michigan football commits taking the gridiron over the weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed. RELATED: From The Field: Thoughts On Donovan Edwards, Dillon Tatum & More RELATED: Rising 2022 In-State ATH Tyrell Henry Talks Michigan

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver pledge Andrel Anthony had a huge game Friday.

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson led his team up front both run blocking and protecting the quarterback in a 48-7 win over Detroit Renaissance. The Technicians improved to 3-0 on the season with the victory. Up Next: at Detroit Cody 10/9

The Skinny: In a 17-0 win over Lansing Waverly, Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony hauled in a 34-yard touchdown reception, and totaled 107 yards for the game. With his stellar performance, Anthony became East Lansing (Mich.) High's all-time leader in receiving yards. Season Stats: Through two games, Anthony has racked up 187 receiving yards with one touchdown. Up Next: at Holt (Mich.) High 10/9

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson's Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood squad bounced back Friday night after three straight losses, coming away victorious, 42-7, over Dickinson County (Tenn.) High. Colson notched a team-high eight total tackles to lead his defensive unit. Season Stats: In the three games in which stats were available, Colson has 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry, while playing both inside and outside linebacker. He also has a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season. Up Next: vs. Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy 10/8

The Skinny: IMG Academy, led by Michigan quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy and center commit Greg Crippen, came away with yet another blowout win, this time disposing of Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy, 52-8. Crippen was crucial blocking up front, while McCarthy was the offense's catalyst, going 13-for-18 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while also notching one score on the ground. Big plays were the name of the game for McCarthy on Friday, with the future Wolverine signal caller throwing 77- and 68-yard touchdown passes in the contest. He exited the game early in the third quarter due to the lopsided margin. Season Stats: Through four games, McCarthy is 64-for-106 passing (60.4 percent) for 929 yards and nine scores on the season. Up Next: at Duncanville (Texas) High 10/10

The Skinny: In Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's 10-7 loss to rival Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice, Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman made 1-of-1 extra-point attempts and also booted two 50-yard punts, one that completely flipped the field position late in the game, though his team didn't take advantage. Season Stats: Through three games, Doman is 6-for-6 on extra points and 1-for-1 on field goal attempts, nailing a 53-yarder in week two. Up Next: Novi (Mich.) Catholic Central 10/9

The Skinny: Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap's squad lost, 44-27, to Liberty Hill (Texas) High over the weekend. Season Stats: In the one game where stats were available, Dunlap rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring scamper. Up Next: at Austin (Texas) Westlake 10/9

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights Stevenson fell short, losing 42-27 to Clinton County (Mich.) Chippewa Valley over the weekend. El-Hadi does it all for his team, primarily playing right tackle, but also lining up at left tackle and defensive end at times. Up Next: at Romeo (Mich.) High 10/9

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Dominick Giudice's New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei team lost, 10-3, to Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic in the season-opener on Friday night. Up Next: at Middletown (N.J.) North 10/9

The Skinny: 2022 Michigan tight end pledge Marlin Klein and his team picked up a blowout win over the weekend, winning 40-8 over Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy. Up Next: vs. Concord (N.C.) Cabarrus 10/10

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Rod Moore and Northmont (Ohio) High won yet another barn burner Friday night, with the team claiming a 28-27 win over Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne. Four of the squad's six victories have been by six or less points. Northmont has a 6-0 record heading into the postseason. Season Stats: In the three games in which stats are available, Moore has posted 31 tackles and has scored five touchdowns as a receiver. Up Next: vs. Middletown (Ohio) High 10/9