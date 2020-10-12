While high school football has been postponed in some states across the country, many are still playing on, with several Michigan football commits taking the gridiron over the weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed. RELATED: From The Field: Thoughts On Donovan Edwards, Dillon Tatum & More RELATED: Rising 2022 In-State ATH Tyrell Henry Talks Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football commit JJ McCarthy impressed over the weekend. (The Wolverine)

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson led his team up front both run blocking and protecting the quarterback in a 52-0 win over Detroit Cody. Up Next: vs. Detroit King 10/17

The Skinny: In a 63-0 win over Holt (Mich.) High, Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony scored a touchdown on a 47-yard deep ball. Season Stats: In the two games in which stats were available, Anthony has racked up 187 receiving yards with one touchdown. Up Next: vs. Grand Ledge (Mich.) High 10/16

Ambrose Wilson finds Michigan commit Andrel Anthony wide open down the field for a 47-yard TD. Trojans now lead 14-0 late in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/Alz2dS69JG — Nathaniel Bott (@Nathaniel_Bott) October 9, 2020

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson's Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood squad fell, 31-23, to Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy over the weekend. Season Stats: In the three games in which stats were available, Colson has 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry, while playing both inside and outside linebacker. He also has a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season. Up Next: at Smyrna (Mich.) High 10/16

The Skinny: IMG Academy, led by Michigan quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy and center commit Greg Crippen, picked up a win at Duncanville (Texas) High, 41-14. While Crippen was solid blocking up front, McCarthy was shining behind his center and future Michigan teammate McCarthy threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, completing 19-of-30 attempts, all while playing on a sprained ankle. Season Stats: Through five games, McCarthy is 83-for-136 passing (61 percent) for 1,179 yards and 12 scores on the season. Up Next: vs. Columbus (Ohio) Bishop Sycamore 10/16

The Skinny: In Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's 27-10 loss to Novi (Mich.) Catholic Central, Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman nailed a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter. He also averaged 49.6 yards per punt on six boots and pinned Catholic Central inside the 20-yard line five times. Season Stats: Through four games, Doman is 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, with a 53-yarder in week two and the 47-yarder this past weekend. Up Next: vs. University of Detroit (Mich.) Jesuit 10/16

The Skinny: Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap's squad lost, 58-0, to Austin (Texas) Westlake. Dunlap gained 16 yards on 14 offensive touches. Season Stats: In the one game where stats were available, Dunlap rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring scamper. Up Next: vs. Austin (Texas) Bowie 10/16

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights Stevenson beat Romeo (Mich.) High, 14-7, last Friday night. El-Hadi does it all for his team, primarily playing right tackle, but also lining up at left tackle and defensive end at times. He was flagged for the play, but El-Hadi showed his nasty side by blocking a defender all the way into the bench (video can be seen below). Up Next: vs. Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South 10/16

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Dominick Giudice's New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei team won, 28-17, over Middletown (N.J.) North over the weekend. Up Next: vs. Middletown (N.J.) South 10/17

The Skinny: 2022 Michigan tight end pledge Marlin Klein and his team picked up a blowout win over the weekend, winning 49-0 over Concord (N.C.) Cabarrus 49-0. Up Next: vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School 10/17

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Rod Moore and Northmont (Ohio) High picked up a massive win over the weekend, with the club winning its first playoff game and advancing to the next round. Northmont defeated Middletown (Ohio) High, 35-0. Season Stats: In the three games in which stats are available, Moore has posted 31 tackles and has scored five touchdowns as a receiver. Up Next: vs. Marysville (Ohio) High 10/16