Plenty of Michigan Wolverines commits took the gridiron over the weekend in high school football action. The postseason begins in the Michigan this week, and the five pledges who hail from the state are looking to make deep playoff runs. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed: RELATED: Quintin Somerville On Texts With Jim Harbaugh, Season Expectations RELATED: Thoughts On Rivals100 Michigan DT Target Rayshaun Benny, More

Michigan Wolverines football defensive line commit Quintin Somerville made two fourth-quarter tackles in his team's 13-7 loss over the weekend. (The Wolverine)

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson and Detroit Cass Tech finished the regular season on a high note, shutting out Southfield (Mich.) A&T, 35-0. Heading into the playoffs, Anderson and Co. are undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the state, per MaxPreps. Up Next: at Dearborn (Mich.) Edsel Ford 10/31

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony and his East Lansing (Mich.) High club are also undefeated heading into the postseason, after pouring it on in a 41-0 triumph over Okemos (Mich.) high to conclude the regular-season slate. With the win, the team locked up the CAAC Blue conference championship and earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs. East Lansing sits at No. 9 in MaxPreps' state rankings. Season Stats: In the two games in which stats were available, Anthony racked up 187 receiving yards with one touchdown. Up Next: Bye week

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson's Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood squad had a bye over the weekend, after picking up a win the week prior, defeating Smyrna (Tenn.) High, 55-10. Season Stats: In the three games in which stats were available, Colson had 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry, while playing both inside and outside linebacker. He also has a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season. Up Next: at Thompson's Station (Tenn.) Independence, 10/30

The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, home of Michigan quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy and center commit Greg Crippen, had a bye week. The team's last game was a 56-6 win against Columbus (Ohio) Bishop Sycamore, to improve to 6-0 on the season. IMG is the top team in the entire nation, according to MaxPreps. Season Stats: In the five games in which stats were made available, McCarthy is 83-of-136 passing (61 percent) for 1,179 yards and 12 scores. He has also rushed for 104 yards with a touchdown. Up Next: at Miami Northwestern 10/30

The Skinny: Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman and Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's had a bye over the weekend, before playoffs begin this coming week. The team touts a 1-3 record. Season Stats: This season, Doman is 2 for 2 on field goal attempts, nailing a 53-yarder and a 47-yarder. Up Next: at Pinckney (Mich.) High 10/31

The Skinny: Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap's squad fell, 42-8, to Austin (Texas) Akins. In the loss, Dunlap impressed, amassing 224 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. Season Stats: In the three games where stats were available, Dunlap has rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring scamper. Up Next: vs. Austin (Texas) Lake Travis 10/30

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson, ranked No. 15 in the state by MaxPreps, concluded the regular season with a thrilling 28-25 win over Sterling Heights (Mich.) Utica Ford. Up Next: vs. Farmington (Mich.) High 10/30

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Dominick Giudice's New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei team improved to 3-1 after taking down Long Branch (N.J.) High, 34-20. Up Next: vs. Rumson-Fair Haven (N.J.) High 10/31

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas dropped the second game of their season after winning the opener last week, losing 17-10 to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons. Despite the setback, MaxPreps has McBurrows' group ranked at No. 4 in the state. Season Stats: In the one game where stats were made available (a season-opening win over Miami Gardens TRU Prep Academy), McBurrows posted two interceptions, including a game-sealing pick late in the fourth quarter. Up Next: at Deland (Fla.) High 10/30

The Skinny: After losing a close game the week prior, 2022 Michigan tight end pledge Marlin Klein and Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacochee bounced back to win, 50-20, over High Point (N.C.) Christian Academy. Klein notched two touchdowns in the outing — one from 21 yards out in the second quarter and a six-yard score in the fourth quarter. Up Next: vs. Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy 10/30

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Rod Moore and Northmont (Ohio) High were on a streak to remember, going 8-0 and making a run deep into the playoffs. But after one player on his team tested positive for COVID-19, the run ended with a loss by forfeit. Largely behind his efforts while playing both wide receiver and safety, Northmont currently sits at No. 7 in MaxPreps' Ohio rankings after the season came to a screeching halt. Season Stats: In the three games in which stats are available, Moore posted 31 tackles and scored five touchdowns as a receiver. Up Next: vs. Springfield (Ohio) High, 10/23

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Quintin Somerville and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro suffered a loss to Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton, 13-7, on Friday night, with Somerville making his mark late in the game, recording two significant tackles. Up Next: at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon 10/30