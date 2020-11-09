Plenty of Michigan Wolverines commits took the gridiron over the weekend in high school football action. Postseason play is in full swing in Michigan and elsewhere, meaning several pledges are looking to make deep playoff runs. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed: RELATED: Breaking Down Michigan WR Commit Andrel Anthony's Performance RELATED: Breakdown Of Michigan Commits Ja'Den McBurrows, Jaydon Hood

Michigan Wolverines football offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson have advanced to the third round of the MHSAA playoffs. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson and Detroit Cass Tech got out to an early, 21-0 lead in their second-round playoff matchup and never looked back, blowing out Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson, 42-7. Cass Tech is undefeated so far this season at 8-0 and ranks No. 2 in the state, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Brownstown (Mich.) Woodhaven 11/13

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony and his East Lansing (Mich.) High club, which sits at No. 11 in MaxPreps' state rankings, are also undefeated on the year, with their latest triumph coming over Portage (Mich.) Central, 49-6. Anthony took a first-quarter punt return 50 yards for a touchdown, and finished the game with three receptions for 10 yards. Season Stats: Through six games (one game was won due to forfeit), Anthony has hauled in 20 passes for 421 yards (21 yards per catch) and two scores, while also adding a 50-yard punt return touchdown. Up Next: vs. Portage (Mich.) Northern 11/13

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson's Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood squad won by forfeit over Smyrna (Tenn.) Stewarts Creek in the first round of the playoffs. Season Stats: In the three games of 11 in which stats were available, Colson made 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry, while playing both inside and outside linebacker. He has also notched a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season. Up Next: vs. Franklin (Mich.) High 11/13

The Skinny: Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman and Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's saw their season come to a close, losing 31-13 to Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice in second-round playoff action. Doman connected on 49-yard and 37-yard field goals and hit his only extra-point attempt. Season Stats: Doman made five field goals on the season and also handled kickoff and punting duties.

The Skinny: Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap's crew beat San Marcos (Texas) High, 14-7. Season Stats: In the three games of six where stats were available, Dunlap rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring scamper. Up Next: Bye week; vs. Buda (Texas) Hays 11/20

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson, ranked No. 23 in the state by MaxPreps with a 7-1 record, kept its season alive, coming out victorious against Southfield (Mich.) A&T, 19-14. El-Hadi played both left tackle and defensive end and helped the Stevenson offense accumulate over 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win. Up Next: vs. West Bloomfield (Mich.) High 11/14

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Dominick Giudice's New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei team improved to 5-1 after taking down Englishtown (N.J.) Manalapan, 27-10. Up Next: Wall Township (N.J.) High 11/13

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas disposed of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, 33-23. Hood notched two tackles in the game and McBurrows was shutdown in coverage, not allowing any receptions on receivers he guarded (he was only targeted once). Season Stats: In the three games of four in which stats were available, McBurrows posted nine total tackles, including seven solo stops, and two interceptions. Hood made 14 solo tackles and 21 total.

The Skinny: 2022 Michigan tight end pledge Marlin Klein and Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacochee posted a big win over Blairsville (Ga.) Union County, 21-6. Klein's crew has a 6-1 record. Season Stats: Klein has 17 receptions for 298 yards (17.5 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. Up Next: at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day 11/13

The Skinny: For the second game in a row and fourth game this season, Michigan defensive line commit Quintin Somerville and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro saw their opponent, Gilbert (Ariz.) Campo Verde, forfeit due to positive COVID-19 tests. Up Next: at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon 11/13