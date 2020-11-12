Michigan WR Pledge Andrel Anthony Talks Commitment Status, Joe Milton, More
East Lansing (Mich.) High three-star Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony is looking to make a deep run in the MHSAA Division II playoffs, and his team is off to a strong start.
Anthony set the tone last Friday night by scoring on a 50-yard punt return to give his team an early lead in what ended up a 49-6 blowout over Portage (Mich.) Central. He also hauled in three receptions for 10 yards on the night and excelled in coverage when needed at cornerback.
"That was huge because it really set the tone," Anthony said of the punt return. "That really sets the tone because I got the punt return, we got the ball back quick and then scored again. We jumped on ‘em early."
RELATED: Five Players To Watch: Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers
RELATED: Blue Chips: Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Sets Visit
There were a few plays Anthony would've wanted back, including a catchable ball he dropped over the middle, but he's keeping his head up, he said, and believes the East Lansing offense can turn it up another level or two in the weeks to come.
"I feel like we can be unstoppable, because we can run and pass pretty well," Anthony said. "My coach just has to take more advantage of the short routes, that’s what I’ve been telling him, because the DBs are playing in cover three, like eight yards off of me.
"We’re trying to throw fades to me — it’s a tough pass and it’s tough to get open. I just keep telling him to throw the hitch, throw the hitch, throw the hitch, because they have to move up at some point."
Through five games (not including one win due to forfeit) Anthony has hauled in 20 passes for 421 yards (21 yards per catch) and two scores.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news