East Lansing (Mich.) High three-star Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony is looking to make a deep run in the MHSAA Division II playoffs, and his team is off to a strong start.

Anthony set the tone last Friday night by scoring on a 50-yard punt return to give his team an early lead in what ended up a 49-6 blowout over Portage (Mich.) Central. He also hauled in three receptions for 10 yards on the night and excelled in coverage when needed at cornerback.

"That was huge because it really set the tone," Anthony said of the punt return. "That really sets the tone because I got the punt return, we got the ball back quick and then scored again. We jumped on ‘em early."

